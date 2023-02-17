Citigroup Inc. (C) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C)’s stock price has decreased by -0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 51.82. however, the company has experienced a 2.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 01/13/23 that Stocks Rise as Big Banks Report Earnings

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Citigroup Inc. (C) is $56.07, which is $7.05 above the current market price. The public float for C is 1.93B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of C on February 17, 2023 was 17.63M shares.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

C stock saw an increase of 2.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.11% and a quarterly increase of 4.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for Citigroup Inc. (C). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.24% for C stock, with a simple moving average of 6.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $48 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see C reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for C stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

C Trading at 6.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C rose by +2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.44. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw 13.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from CITIGROUP INC, who sale 4,614,358 shares at the price of $36.25 back on Sep 12. After this action, CITIGROUP INC now owns 15,318 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at $167,270,478 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc. stands at +14.84. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.