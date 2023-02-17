CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.45 compared to its previous closing price of 5.31. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is $6.46, which is $1.21 above the current market price. The public float for CX is 461.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CX on February 17, 2023 was 4.88M shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s (CX) Stock

CX stock saw an increase of -1.52% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.15% and a quarterly increase of 15.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.22% for CX stock, with a simple moving average of 24.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CX stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for CX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CX in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $4.90 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for CX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

CX Trading at 10.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.26. In addition, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. saw 27.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.92 for the present operating margin

+30.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +5.24. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.