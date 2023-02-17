Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV)’s stock price has decreased by -5.17 compared to its previous closing price of 0.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.74% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/14/22 that Canoo Stock Is Jumping Again on Hope for Government Deal

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOEV is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GOEV is 309.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.65% of that float. On February 17, 2023, GOEV’s average trading volume was 14.27M shares.

Examining the Volatility of Canoo Inc.’s (GOEV) Stock

The stock of Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has seen a -6.74% decrease in the past week, with a -32.17% drop in the past month, and a -39.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.01% for GOEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.92% for GOEV stock, with a simple moving average of -60.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOEV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GOEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOEV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOEV reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for GOEV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to GOEV, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

GOEV Trading at -25.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares sank -29.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV fell by -6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1280. In addition, Canoo Inc. saw -27.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOEV starting from MURTHY RAMESH, who sale 1,182 shares at the price of $1.33 back on Jan 18. After this action, MURTHY RAMESH now owns 293,052 shares of Canoo Inc., valued at $1,572 using the latest closing price.

Ruiz Hector M., the GENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY of Canoo Inc., sale 14,384 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Ruiz Hector M. is holding 291,980 shares at $15,822 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

Equity return is now at value -216.50, with -122.20 for asset returns.