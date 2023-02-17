Canaan Inc. (CAN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN)’s stock price has decreased by -5.14 compared to its previous closing price of 3.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.99% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CAN is $49.27, which is $4.05 above the current price. The public float for CAN is 137.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAN on February 17, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) Stock

CAN’s stock has fallen by -1.99% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.72% and a quarterly drop of -6.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.76% for Canaan Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.99% for CAN stock, with a simple moving average of -8.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 06th of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAN reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 08th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to CAN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

CAN Trading at 9.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares sank -1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAN fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, Canaan Inc. saw 43.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.69 for the present operating margin

+56.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canaan Inc. stands at +40.11. Equity return is now at value 56.40, with 40.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.