Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM)’s stock price has increased by 3.23 compared to its previous closing price of 56.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CALM is at -0.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CALM is $55.50, which is $2.23 above the current market price. The public float for CALM is 32.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.13% of that float. The average trading volume for CALM on February 17, 2023 was 973.04K shares.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, CALM stock has gone up by 9.99%, with a monthly gain of 5.60% and a quarterly surge of 9.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.49% for CALM stock, with a simple moving average of 7.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CALM

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CALM reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for CALM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 26th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CALM, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

CALM Trading at 3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CALM rose by +9.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.02. In addition, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. saw 7.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CALM starting from HUGHES LETITIA CALLENDER, who sale 1,180 shares at the price of $54.70 back on Jan 26. After this action, HUGHES LETITIA CALLENDER now owns 42,727 shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc., valued at $64,546 using the latest closing price.

Poole James E, the Director of Cal-Maine Foods Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $59.45 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that Poole James E is holding 10,909 shares at $297,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CALM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.91 for the present operating margin

+19.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. stands at +7.46. Equity return is now at value 40.80, with 31.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.