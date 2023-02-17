C3.ai Inc. (AI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI)’s stock price has decreased by -4.98 compared to its previous closing price of 25.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/08/22 that C3.ai CEO Sees Growth Ahead With New Business Model

The public float for AI is 90.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.68% of that float. The average trading volume for AI on February 17, 2023 was 11.05M shares.

Understanding the 13.88% Volatility Levels of C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of C3.ai Inc. (AI) has seen a 7.74% increase in the past week, with a 83.84% rise in the past month, and a 69.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.88% for AI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.39% for AI stock, with a simple moving average of 50.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AI reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for AI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

AI Trading at 59.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.92%, as shares surge +84.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI rose by +7.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.68. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw 116.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from LEVIN RICHARD C, who sale 24,000 shares at the price of $30.03 back on Feb 06. After this action, LEVIN RICHARD C now owns 233,664 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $720,720 using the latest closing price.

Parkkinen Juho, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of C3.ai Inc., sale 4,578 shares at $19.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Parkkinen Juho is holding 346,993 shares at $91,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Equity return is now at value -24.20, with -20.80 for asset returns.