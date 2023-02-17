Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 71.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/02/23 that Bristol Myers Profit Tops Estimates but Revenue Falls on Lower Revlimid Sales

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is above average at 24.01x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.44.

The public float for BMY is 2.12B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BMY on February 17, 2023 was 8.69M shares.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Stock Observes -4.53% 200-Day Moving Average

BMY’s stock has fallen by -0.90% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.79% and a quarterly drop of -7.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.85% for BMY stock, with a simple moving average of -4.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMY stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BMY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BMY in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $95 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMY reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for BMY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 18th, 2022.

BMY Trading at -3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -3.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMY fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.78. In addition, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company saw -1.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMY starting from Caforio Giovanni, who sale 240,000 shares at the price of $74.65 back on Feb 06. After this action, Caforio Giovanni now owns 236,104 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, valued at $17,916,000 using the latest closing price.

Powell Ann, the EVP, Chief Human Resources of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sale 11,183 shares at $74.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Powell Ann is holding 23,043 shares at $835,258 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMY

Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 6.40 for asset returns.