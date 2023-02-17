Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR)’s stock price has increased by 4.69 compared to its previous closing price of 6.83. but the company has seen a 16.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is $7.86, which is $0.85 above the current market price. The public float for BORR is 166.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BORR on February 17, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Stock Faces 6.14% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) has gone up by 16.45% for the week, with a 24.78% rise in the past month and a 41.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.10% for BORR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.38% for BORR stock, with a simple moving average of 55.08% for the last 200 days.

BORR Trading at 34.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.73% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares surge +22.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR rose by +16.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.11. In addition, Borr Drilling Limited saw 43.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BORR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.49 for the present operating margin

-22.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borr Drilling Limited stands at -78.68. The total capital return value is set at -3.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.65.

Based on Borr Drilling Limited (BORR), the company’s capital structure generated 215.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.29. Total debt to assets is 62.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 215.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.