BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA)’s stock price has increased by 1.90 compared to its previous closing price of 49.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is above average at 12.61x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is $54.36, which is $1.19 above the current market price. The public float for BWA is 232.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BWA on February 17, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has gone up by 4.94% for the week, with a 14.75% rise in the past month and a 17.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.39% for BWA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.40% for BWA stock, with a simple moving average of 29.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BWA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BWA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $62 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BWA reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $78. The rating they have provided for BWA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to BWA, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

BWA Trading at 15.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +15.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWA rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.19. In addition, BorgWarner Inc. saw 25.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWA starting from Fadool Joseph F., who sale 36,751 shares at the price of $49.17 back on Feb 14. After this action, Fadool Joseph F. now owns 138,436 shares of BorgWarner Inc., valued at $1,807,230 using the latest closing price.

Demmerle Stefan, the Vice President of BorgWarner Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Demmerle Stefan is holding 170,260 shares at $199,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.30 for the present operating margin

+19.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for BorgWarner Inc. stands at +5.97. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.