Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC)’s stock price has increased by 3.46 compared to its previous closing price of 0.19. However, the company has experienced a -48.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The public float for BSFC is 9.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.32% of that float. The average trading volume of BSFC on February 17, 2023 was 958.39K shares.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, BSFC stock has gone down by -48.16%, with a monthly decline of -52.10% and a quarterly plunge of -77.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.33% for Blue Star Foods Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -44.61% for BSFC stock, with a simple moving average of -79.85% for the last 200 days.

BSFC Trading at -53.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.05%, as shares sank -51.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSFC fell by -48.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3358. In addition, Blue Star Foods Corp. saw -52.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSFC starting from Guzy Jeffrey J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.97 back on Oct 26. After this action, Guzy Jeffrey J now owns 33,409 shares of Blue Star Foods Corp., valued at $970 using the latest closing price.

Ringstad Trond K., the Director of Blue Star Foods Corp., purchase 4,095 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that Ringstad Trond K. is holding 20,306 shares at $3,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSFC

Equity return is now at value -95.20, with -42.00 for asset returns.