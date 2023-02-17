Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN)’s stock price has increased by 8.16 compared to its previous closing price of 24.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/26/22 that Treasury Moves to Ease Limits on Foreign Tax Credits After Companies Object

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) by analysts is $27.45, The public float for BLMN is 83.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.37% of that float. On February 17, 2023, the average trading volume of BLMN was 1.48M shares.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) has experienced a 10.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.83% rise in the past month, and a 15.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for BLMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.08% for BLMN stock, with a simple moving average of 28.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLMN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BLMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BLMN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLMN reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for BLMN stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

BLMN Trading at 19.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +15.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLMN rose by +10.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.42. In addition, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. saw 33.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLMN starting from SMITH ELIZABETH A, who sale 203,032 shares at the price of $22.93 back on Nov 21. After this action, SMITH ELIZABETH A now owns 243,594 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., valued at $4,655,019 using the latest closing price.

SMITH ELIZABETH A, the Director of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., sale 261,122 shares at $23.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that SMITH ELIZABETH A is holding 243,594 shares at $6,118,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.96 for the present operating margin

+13.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stands at +5.23. Equity return is now at value 41.50, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.