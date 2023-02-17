Bilibili Inc. (BILI): A Technical Analysis

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI)’s stock price has increased by 0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 22.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/11/22 that China Approves First Videogame Licenses Since July. Bilibili and Chinese Videogame Stocks Rally.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for BILI is 316.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BILI on February 17, 2023 was 11.07M shares.

Bilibili Inc.’s (BILI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has experienced a 1.47% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.54% drop in the past month, and a 39.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.87% for BILI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.29% for BILI stock, with a simple moving average of 7.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILI

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to BILI, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

BILI Trading at -7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILI rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.44. In addition, Bilibili Inc. saw -3.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BILI

Equity return is now at value -42.80, with -16.50 for asset returns.