BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC)’s stock price has decreased by -7.36 compared to its previous closing price of 12.10. however, the company has experienced a 0.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/22/21 that BigCommerce Edges Higher On Strong Fourth-Quarter Results

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) by analysts is $14.23, which is $2.75 above the current market price. The public float for BIGC is 69.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.45% of that float. On February 17, 2023, the average trading volume of BIGC was 1.20M shares.

Real-Time Update: BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

BIGC’s stock has risen by 0.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.91% and a quarterly rise of 8.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.04% for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.86% for BIGC stock, with a simple moving average of -21.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIGC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BIGC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BIGC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to BIGC, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

BIGC Trading at 10.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares surge +5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIGC rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.81. In addition, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. saw 28.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIGC starting from Kaloustian Robert, who sale 3,672 shares at the price of $10.56 back on Jan 17. After this action, Kaloustian Robert now owns 47,001 shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., valued at $38,759 using the latest closing price.

EGGERTON LISA, the Chief Marketing Officer of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., sale 13,911 shares at $17.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that EGGERTON LISA is holding 103,447 shares at $237,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.94 for the present operating margin

+75.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stands at -34.88. Equity return is now at value -141.80, with -26.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.17.