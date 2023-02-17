BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI)’s stock price has decreased by -6.13 compared to its previous closing price of 4.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.60% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The public float for BBAI is 4.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBAI on February 17, 2023 was 6.65M shares.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

What Recent Market Trends Mean for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s (BBAI) Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has seen a -17.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 106.22% gain in the past month and a 279.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.34% for BBAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.43% for BBAI stock, with a simple moving average of 41.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBAI

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBAI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BBAI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

BBAI Trading at 93.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.14%, as shares surge +112.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +306.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI fell by -17.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. saw 490.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from Kinley Joshua Lane, who sale 4,462 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Dec 01. After this action, Kinley Joshua Lane now owns 2,343 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., valued at $4,016 using the latest closing price.

Kinley Joshua Lane, the Chief Corp. Dev. Officer of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., sale 20,538 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Kinley Joshua Lane is holding 6,805 shares at $20,177 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Equity return is now at value -496.20, with -76.80 for asset returns.