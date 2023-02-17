Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 40.06. but the company has seen a -0.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/02/21 that Bitcoin, Virgin Galactic, Chewy, Quanta: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

The 36-month beta value for BAX is also noteworthy at 0.54.

The public float for BAX is 503.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. The average trading volume of BAX on February 17, 2023 was 5.88M shares.

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Baxter International Inc.’s (BAX) Stock

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has seen a -0.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.55% decline in the past month and a -26.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for BAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.02% for BAX stock, with a simple moving average of -31.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BAX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BAX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $55 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to BAX, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

BAX Trading at -16.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -8.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAX fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.04. In addition, Baxter International Inc. saw -21.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAX starting from Mason Jeanne K, who sale 59,477 shares at the price of $44.70 back on Jan 17. After this action, Mason Jeanne K now owns 126,231 shares of Baxter International Inc., valued at $2,658,622 using the latest closing price.

STROUCKEN ALBERT P L, the Director of Baxter International Inc., sale 4,020 shares at $76.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that STROUCKEN ALBERT P L is holding 34,127 shares at $305,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAX

Equity return is now at value -33.20, with -8.10 for asset returns.