Azul S.A. (AZUL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL)’s stock price has decreased by -5.33 compared to its previous closing price of 4.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.23% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Azul S.A. (AZUL) by analysts is $56.18, which is $8.27 above the current market price. The public float for AZUL is 111.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.37% of that float. On February 17, 2023, the average trading volume of AZUL was 2.61M shares.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Stock Observes -45.01% 200-Day Moving Average

Azul S.A. (AZUL) has seen a -15.23% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -30.94% decline in the past month and a -41.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.36% for AZUL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.41% for AZUL stock, with a simple moving average of -45.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZUL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AZUL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AZUL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on July 06th of the previous year 2022.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZUL reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for AZUL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

AZUL Trading at -26.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares sank -30.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL fell by -15.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.26. In addition, Azul S.A. saw -24.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.68 for the present operating margin

+5.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. stands at -42.23. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with -10.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.