Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB)’s stock price has decreased by -4.09 compared to its previous closing price of 0.97. however, the company has experienced a 1.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

while the 36-month beta value is 3.00.

The public float for ACB is 275.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACB on February 17, 2023 was 9.48M shares.

An In-Depth Look at Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) Stock Performance

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has seen a 1.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.05% decline in the past month and a -39.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.30% for ACB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.94% for ACB stock, with a simple moving average of -34.66% for the last 200 days.

ACB Trading at -6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -0.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACB rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9937. In addition, Aurora Cannabis Inc. saw 1.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACB

Equity return is now at value -243.90, with -144.20 for asset returns.