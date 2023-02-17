Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT)’s stock price has decreased by -7.21 compared to its previous closing price of 0.14. However, the company has seen a 5.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

and a 36-month beta value of 3.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) by analysts is $2.00, which is $3.62 above the current market price. The public float for AULT is 308.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.30% of that float. On February 17, 2023, the average trading volume of AULT was 6.16M shares.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has seen a 5.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.01% decline in the past month and a -9.89% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.88% for AULT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.81% for AULT stock, with a simple moving average of -43.60% for the last 200 days.

AULT Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.82%, as shares surge +1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AULT rose by +5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1313. In addition, Ault Alliance Inc. saw 4.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AULT starting from Ault Alliance, Inc., who purchase 400 shares at the price of $4.44 back on Feb 02. After this action, Ault Alliance, Inc. now owns 1,806,000 shares of Ault Alliance Inc., valued at $1,777 using the latest closing price.

Ault Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Ault Alliance Inc., purchase 100 shares at $4.81 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Ault Alliance, Inc. is holding 1,805,600 shares at $481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.27 for the present operating margin

+54.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ault Alliance Inc. stands at -46.15. Equity return is now at value -29.70, with -15.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.