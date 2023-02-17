Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER)’s stock price has decreased by -5.84 compared to its previous closing price of 1.37. however, the company has experienced a 4.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.99.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for ATER is 72.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATER on February 17, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, ATER stock has gone up by 4.88%, with a monthly gain of 4.03% and a quarterly surge of 5.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.27% for Aterian Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.39% for ATER stock, with a simple moving average of -34.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATER stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ATER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATER in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $3 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATER reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for ATER stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

ATER Trading at 16.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares sank -2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATER rose by +4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3765. In addition, Aterian Inc. saw 67.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATER starting from Zahut Roi Zion, who sale 4,175 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Dec 15. After this action, Zahut Roi Zion now owns 469,225 shares of Aterian Inc., valued at $4,175 using the latest closing price.

Chaouat-Fix Mihal, the Chief Product Officer of Aterian Inc., sale 3,220 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Chaouat-Fix Mihal is holding 420,324 shares at $3,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATER

Equity return is now at value -101.20, with -69.10 for asset returns.