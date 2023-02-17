Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI)’s stock price has decreased by -6.66 compared to its previous closing price of 0.88. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -23.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPPI is 2.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) is $2.65, which is $1.83 above the current market price. The public float for SPPI is 184.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On February 17, 2023, SPPI’s average trading volume was 1.98M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SPPI) Stock

In the past week, SPPI stock has gone down by -23.23%, with a monthly gain of 39.29% and a quarterly surge of 59.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.67% for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.02% for SPPI stock, with a simple moving average of 14.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPPI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for SPPI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for SPPI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $12 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to SPPI, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 26th of the previous year.

SPPI Trading at 46.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.67%, as shares surge +51.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPPI fell by -23.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7674. In addition, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 122.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPPI starting from Riga Thomas J, who sale 107,424 shares at the price of $0.66 back on Jan 31. After this action, Riga Thomas J now owns 1,900,598 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $70,900 using the latest closing price.

McGahan Keith M, the Chief Legal Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 41,014 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that McGahan Keith M is holding 645,873 shares at $25,429 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPPI

Equity return is now at value -246.70, with -103.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.