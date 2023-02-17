Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)’s stock price has decreased by -6.14 compared to its previous closing price of 16.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/02/22 that Asana’s Outlook Has Been Hit by Slowdown in Tech Hiring. Here’s What Analysts Think.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ASAN is $18.86, which is $3.61 above the current price. The public float for ASAN is 75.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASAN on February 17, 2023 was 3.67M shares.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Asana Inc. (ASAN) has gone up by 1.79% for the week, with a 13.10% rise in the past month and a -27.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.61% for ASAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.37% for ASAN stock, with a simple moving average of -17.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $15 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to ASAN, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

ASAN Trading at 10.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares surge +21.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.51. In addition, Asana Inc. saw 15.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Wan Tim M, who sale 5,055 shares at the price of $13.65 back on Dec 21. After this action, Wan Tim M now owns 607,051 shares of Asana Inc., valued at $69,001 using the latest closing price.

LACEY ELEANOR B, the GC, Corporate Secretary of Asana Inc., sale 2,034 shares at $13.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that LACEY ELEANOR B is holding 166,270 shares at $27,764 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-70.07 for the present operating margin

+89.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc. stands at -76.19. Equity return is now at value -190.20, with -53.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.