Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY)’s stock price has increased by 0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 21.69. however, the company has experienced a -0.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NLY is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NLY is $22.58, which is $0.82 above the current price. The public float for NLY is 466.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NLY on February 17, 2023 was 6.45M shares.

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) Stock

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) has experienced a -0.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.81% drop in the past month, and a 3.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for NLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.58% for NLY stock, with a simple moving average of -6.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NLY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NLY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $19 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NLY reach a price target of $6.75, previously predicting the price at $6.25. The rating they have provided for NLY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 09th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NLY, setting the target price at $7.25 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

NLY Trading at -2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLY fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.71. In addition, Annaly Capital Management Inc. saw 2.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLY starting from Finkelstein David L, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $5.56 back on Jun 17. After this action, Finkelstein David L now owns 1,669,013 shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc., valued at $1,112,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+94.92 for the present operating margin

+99.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stands at +52.45. Equity return is now at value 36.80, with 4.80 for asset returns.