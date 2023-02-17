Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Seagen Inc. (SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN)’s stock price has increased by 13.28 compared to its previous closing price of 142.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/26/22 that Seagen Stock Falls on Report Possible Buyout by Merck Has Stalled

The 36-month beta value for SGEN is also noteworthy at 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SGEN is $165.10, which is $0.74 above than the current price. The public float for SGEN is 183.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. The average trading volume of SGEN on February 17, 2023 was 893.32K shares.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) has seen a 18.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.31% gain in the past month and a 20.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for SGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.98% for SGEN stock, with a simple moving average of 11.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGEN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SGEN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for SGEN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $175 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGEN reach a price target of $175, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for SGEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 16th, 2023.

SVB Securities gave a rating of “Market Perform” to SGEN, setting the target price at $141 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

SGEN Trading at 21.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +21.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGEN rose by +18.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.00. In addition, Seagen Inc. saw 25.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGEN starting from DANSEY ROGER D, who sale 783 shares at the price of $138.52 back on Feb 02. After this action, DANSEY ROGER D now owns 96,853 shares of Seagen Inc., valued at $108,461 using the latest closing price.

DANSEY ROGER D, the President, R&D & CMO of Seagen Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $135.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that DANSEY ROGER D is holding 97,539 shares at $1,350,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGEN

Equity return is now at value -21.60, with -17.50 for asset returns.