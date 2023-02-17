Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Netflix Inc. (NFLX)

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.96 compared to its previous closing price of 361.42. however, the company has experienced a -3.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/14/23 that Super Bowl EV ads drove consumers to search electric cars online, but good luck actually finding one

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is above average at 38.38x. The 36-month beta value for NFLX is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NFLX is $357.15, which is $3.49 above than the current price. The public float for NFLX is 438.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume of NFLX on February 17, 2023 was 8.83M shares.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has experienced a -3.25% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.47% rise in the past month, and a 13.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for NFLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.98% for NFLX stock, with a simple moving average of 39.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFLX stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for NFLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NFLX in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $390 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NFLX reach a price target of $417, previously predicting the price at $366. The rating they have provided for NFLX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to NFLX, setting the target price at $410 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

NFLX Trading at 7.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +11.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $359.54. In addition, Netflix Inc. saw 18.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFLX starting from Hoag Jay C, who sale 3,698 shares at the price of $352.94 back on Jan 31. After this action, Hoag Jay C now owns 0 shares of Netflix Inc., valued at $1,305,172 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.82 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netflix Inc. stands at +14.21. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.