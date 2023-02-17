Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Clarivate Plc (CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.69 compared to its previous closing price of 11.16. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The 36-month beta value for CLVT is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CLVT is $12.37, which is $1.21 above than the current price. The public float for CLVT is 555.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.73% of that float. The average trading volume of CLVT on February 17, 2023 was 7.00M shares.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Stock Faces 2.51% Weekly Volatility

CLVT’s stock has fallen by -0.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.94% and a quarterly rise of 3.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.86% for Clarivate Plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.24% for CLVT stock, with a simple moving average of -6.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLVT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CLVT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CLVT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $12 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLVT reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for CLVT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to CLVT, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on February 04th of the previous year.

CLVT Trading at 11.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVT fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.02. In addition, Clarivate Plc saw 30.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLVT starting from Samson James Gordon, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $10.48 back on Nov 15. After this action, Samson James Gordon now owns 737,898 shares of Clarivate Plc, valued at $1,048,110 using the latest closing price.

Snyder Andrew Miles, the Director of Clarivate Plc, purchase 51,063 shares at $11.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Snyder Andrew Miles is holding 259,396 shares at $591,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.39 for the present operating margin

+37.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clarivate Plc stands at -14.41. Equity return is now at value -50.80, with -24.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.