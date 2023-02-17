Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.05 compared to its previous closing price of 7.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) is above average at 6.09x. The 36-month beta value for ASX is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ASX is $9.10, which is -$0.28 below than the current price. The public float for ASX is 2.11B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. The average trading volume of ASX on February 17, 2023 was 6.49M shares.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s (ASX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

ASX’s stock has fallen by -2.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.84% and a quarterly rise of 12.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.08% for ASX stock, with a simple moving average of 16.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASX

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASX reach a price target of $8.10, previously predicting the price at $13.30. The rating they have provided for ASX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

ASX Trading at 3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASX fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.41. In addition, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. saw 14.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.95 for the present operating margin

+20.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stands at +9.26. The total capital return value is set at 15.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.35. Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX), the company’s capital structure generated 64.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.24. Total debt to assets is 27.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.