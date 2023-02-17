Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK)’s stock price has decreased by -4.27 compared to its previous closing price of 8.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.62% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that Top Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Brokerage Team Leaves for Rival Newmark

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NMRK is 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NMRK is $9.00, which is $0.49 above the current price. The public float for NMRK is 137.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NMRK on February 17, 2023 was 907.90K shares.

An In-Depth Look at Newmark Group Inc.’s (NMRK) Stock Performance

The stock of Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) has gone down by -1.62% for the week, with a -2.52% drop in the past month and a 0.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.68% for NMRK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.21% for NMRK stock, with a simple moving average of -10.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMRK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NMRK by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for NMRK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NMRK reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for NMRK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 18th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to NMRK, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

NMRK Trading at 0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRK fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.69. In addition, Newmark Group Inc. saw 6.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMRK starting from LUTNICK HOWARD W, who purchase 329,000 shares at the price of $9.11 back on Jun 14. After this action, LUTNICK HOWARD W now owns 8,348,434 shares of Newmark Group Inc., valued at $2,995,709 using the latest closing price.

LUTNICK HOWARD W, the Chairman of Newmark Group Inc., purchase 277,000 shares at $10.83 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that LUTNICK HOWARD W is holding 8,019,434 shares at $2,999,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Newmark Group Inc. stands at +24.90. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 1.60 for asset returns.