Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR)’s stock price has decreased by -20.93 compared to its previous closing price of 1.29. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The 36-month beta value for KLR is also noteworthy at 1.40.

The public float for KLR is 31.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. The average trading volume of KLR on February 17, 2023 was 232.53K shares.

An In-Depth Look at Kaleyra Inc.’s (KLR) Stock Performance

In the past week, KLR stock has gone down by -11.30%, with a monthly decline of -15.70% and a quarterly plunge of -4.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.53% for Kaleyra Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.15% for KLR stock, with a simple moving average of -42.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLR stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for KLR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KLR in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2022.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KLR reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for KLR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 05th, 2021.

National Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to KLR, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

KLR Trading at -0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.97%, as shares sank -6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLR fell by -11.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1445. In addition, Kaleyra Inc. saw 35.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLR starting from Hirsch Emilio, who purchase 59,300 shares at the price of $0.84 back on Nov 11. After this action, Hirsch Emilio now owns 5,715,636 shares of Kaleyra Inc., valued at $49,812 using the latest closing price.

Calogero Dario, the CEO of Kaleyra Inc., sale 39,000 shares at $1.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Calogero Dario is holding 777,289 shares at $59,826 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLR

Equity return is now at value -44.70, with -11.10 for asset returns.