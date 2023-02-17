Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV)’s stock price has decreased by -0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 2.52. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is $3.56, which is $1.0 above the current market price. The public float for ABEV is 4.41B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABEV on February 17, 2023 was 27.21M shares.

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Ambev S.A.’s (ABEV) Stock

ABEV’s stock has seen a 2.04% increase for the week, with a -5.66% drop in the past month and a -16.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for Ambev S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.48% for ABEV stock, with a simple moving average of -10.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEV

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ABEV, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

ABEV Trading at -7.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, Ambev S.A. saw -8.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 9.60 for asset returns.