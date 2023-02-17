Altria Group Inc. (MO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 47.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/23 that Marlboro Maker’s Sales Fall as Smokers Switch to Cheaper Cigarettes

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 48.77x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Altria Group Inc. (MO) by analysts is $49.52, which is $2.13 above the current market price. The public float for MO is 1.78B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. On February 17, 2023, the average trading volume of MO was 7.59M shares.

Examining the Volatility of Altria Group Inc.’s (MO) Stock

Altria Group Inc. (MO) has experienced a 2.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.70% rise in the past month, and a 8.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for MO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.06% for MO stock, with a simple moving average of 3.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $38 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MO reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for MO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MO, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

MO Trading at 2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MO rose by +2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.14. In addition, Altria Group Inc. saw 3.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MO

Equity return is now at value -69.60, with 4.60 for asset returns.