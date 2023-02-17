Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN)’s stock price has increased by 10.20 compared to its previous closing price of 45.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) is 9.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALSN is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) is $50.57, which is -$7.94 below the current market price. The public float for ALSN is 91.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% of that float. On February 17, 2023, ALSN’s average trading volume was 809.22K shares.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) has gone up by 10.76% for the week, with a 17.69% rise in the past month and a 17.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.08% for ALSN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.41% for ALSN stock, with a simple moving average of 25.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALSN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ALSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALSN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $48 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALSN reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for ALSN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to ALSN, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

ALSN Trading at 15.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.69% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +20.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALSN rose by +10.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.12. In addition, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. saw 20.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALSN starting from Scroggins Eric C., who sale 5,624 shares at the price of $46.03 back on Feb 03. After this action, Scroggins Eric C. now owns 6,000 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., valued at $258,894 using the latest closing price.

Scroggins Eric C., the VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., sale 638 shares at $46.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Scroggins Eric C. is holding 11,624 shares at $29,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.85 for the present operating margin

+45.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stands at +18.40. Equity return is now at value 72.00, with 11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.