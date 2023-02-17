Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB)’s stock price has increased by 4.70 compared to its previous closing price of 272.79. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/17/23 that Albemarle Stock Will Be Boosted by Strong Lithium Guidance, Says Analyst

The price-to-earnings ratio for Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is 21.66x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALB is 1.57.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



The public float for ALB is 116.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. On February 17, 2023, ALB’s average trading volume was 1.42M shares.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Stock Sees a4.70 Increase

In the past week, ALB stock has gone up by 6.82%, with a monthly gain of 17.15% and a quarterly plunge of -3.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for Albemarle Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.10% for ALB stock, with a simple moving average of 12.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $240 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALB reach a price target of $310. The rating they have provided for ALB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 26th, 2023.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ALB, setting the target price at $275 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

ALB Trading at 14.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +19.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB rose by +6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $274.08. In addition, Albemarle Corporation saw 31.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Tozier Scott, who sale 1,719 shares at the price of $220.00 back on Jan 06. After this action, Tozier Scott now owns 63,384 shares of Albemarle Corporation, valued at $378,180 using the latest closing price.

NARWOLD KAREN G, the EVP, Chief Admin Officer of Albemarle Corporation, sale 2,250 shares at $280.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that NARWOLD KAREN G is holding 6,257 shares at $630,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 12.70 for asset returns.