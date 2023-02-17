Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN)’s stock price has decreased by -3.07 compared to its previous closing price of 0.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a 46.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AKAN is 11.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKAN on February 17, 2023 was 6.38M shares.

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has experienced a 46.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 56.63% rise in the past month, and a 1.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 37.81% for AKAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.16% for AKAN stock, with a simple moving average of -65.42% for the last 200 days.

AKAN Trading at 32.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 37.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.01%, as shares surge +64.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAN rose by +46.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2508. In addition, Akanda Corp. saw 79.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14772.98 for the present operating margin

-6493.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akanda Corp. stands at -19625.88.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.