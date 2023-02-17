Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 77.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/08/23 that Activision Stock Drops as U.K. Adds to Antitrust Doubts on Microsoft Deal

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) by analysts is $91.59, which is $13.92 above the current market price. The public float for ATVI is 775.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. On February 17, 2023, the average trading volume of ATVI was 6.84M shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Activision Blizzard Inc.’s (ATVI) Stock

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) has seen a 2.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.07% gain in the past month and a 4.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for ATVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.78% for ATVI stock, with a simple moving average of 1.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATVI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ATVI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATVI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $90 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATVI reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for ATVI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

ATVI Trading at 2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATVI rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.60. In addition, Activision Blizzard Inc. saw 1.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATVI starting from Alegre Daniel, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $78.16 back on Sep 09. After this action, Alegre Daniel now owns 176,690 shares of Activision Blizzard Inc., valued at $781,617 using the latest closing price.

ZERZA ARMIN, the Chief Financial Officer of Activision Blizzard Inc., sale 10,174 shares at $80.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that ZERZA ARMIN is holding 186,117 shares at $816,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATVI

Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 7.50 for asset returns.