Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO)’s stock price has increased by 1.62 compared to its previous closing price of 60.00. however, the company has experienced a 6.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) is 8.59x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for ASO is 77.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.38% of that float. On February 17, 2023, ASO’s average trading volume was 1.55M shares.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s (ASO) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has gone up by 6.02% for the week, with a 12.04% rise in the past month and a 26.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.46% for ASO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.74% for ASO stock, with a simple moving average of 34.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASO stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ASO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ASO in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $72 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASO reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for ASO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ASO, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

ASO Trading at 11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +15.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASO rose by +6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.06. In addition, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. saw 16.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASO starting from Davis Heather A., who sale 382 shares at the price of $62.02 back on Feb 03. After this action, Davis Heather A. now owns 176 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., valued at $23,692 using the latest closing price.

Davis Heather A., the SVP-Accounting Treasury Tax of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., sale 429 shares at $58.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Davis Heather A. is holding 176 shares at $24,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASO

Equity return is now at value 40.30, with 13.10 for asset returns.