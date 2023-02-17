AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)’s stock price has decreased by -1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 151.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/09/23 that AbbVie Posts an Earnings Beat but Forecast Misses as Competition Intensifies

The price-to-earnings ratio for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is above average at 19.92x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.60.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is $163.85, which is $13.64 above the current market price. The public float for ABBV is 1.77B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ABBV on February 17, 2023 was 5.61M shares.

The Volatility of AbbVie Inc.’s (ABBV) Stock: A 0.56% Ratio for the Week

ABBV’s stock has risen by 0.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.22% and a quarterly drop of -2.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for AbbVie Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.07% for ABBV stock, with a simple moving average of 0.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABBV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABBV stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for ABBV by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ABBV in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $153 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABBV reach a price target of $170. The rating they have provided for ABBV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 18th, 2022.

ABBV Trading at -4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABBV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABBV rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.99. In addition, AbbVie Inc. saw -7.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABBV starting from RICHMOND TIMOTHY J., who sale 42,370 shares at the price of $163.44 back on Dec 12. After this action, RICHMOND TIMOTHY J. now owns 13,837 shares of AbbVie Inc., valued at $6,925,018 using the latest closing price.

SEVERINO MICHAEL, the Vice Chairman of AbbVie Inc., sale 79,801 shares at $150.90 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that SEVERINO MICHAEL is holding 152,103 shares at $12,041,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABBV

Equity return is now at value 80.70, with 8.80 for asset returns.