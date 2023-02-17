8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT)’s stock price has decreased by -5.76 compared to its previous closing price of 6.42. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is $5.78, which is -$0.29 below the current market price. The public float for EGHT is 108.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EGHT on February 17, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Stock Records 35.96% Quarterly Movement

The stock of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has seen a -1.31% decrease in the past week, with a 38.13% gain in the past month, and a 35.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.07% for EGHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.40% for EGHT stock, with a simple moving average of 19.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $7 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

EGHT Trading at 24.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares surge +35.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.51. In addition, 8×8 Inc. saw 40.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Wilson Samuel C., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $4.58 back on Jan 17. After this action, Wilson Samuel C. now owns 784,273 shares of 8×8 Inc., valued at $9,167 using the latest closing price.

Kraus Kevin, the Interim Chief Financial Off. of 8×8 Inc., sale 1,824 shares at $4.58 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Kraus Kevin is holding 133,708 shares at $8,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Equity return is now at value -89.10, with -12.50 for asset returns.