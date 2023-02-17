2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)’s stock price has decreased by -9.61 compared to its previous closing price of 11.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.27% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/06/22 that University Courses Sometimes Come From a Company

The 36-month beta value for TWOU is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TWOU is $12.34, which is $2.28 above than the current price. The public float for TWOU is 75.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.35% of that float. The average trading volume of TWOU on February 17, 2023 was 917.40K shares.

2U Inc. (TWOU) Stock Sees a-9.61 Decrease

The stock of 2U Inc. (TWOU) has gone down by -3.27% for the week, with a 52.42% rise in the past month and a 16.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.64% for TWOU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.34% for TWOU stock, with a simple moving average of 23.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWOU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TWOU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWOU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWOU reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for TWOU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to TWOU, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

TWOU Trading at 28.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, as shares surge +58.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWOU fell by -3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.47. In addition, 2U Inc. saw 60.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TWOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.00 for the present operating margin

+71.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2U Inc. stands at -33.45. Equity return is now at value -49.00, with -15.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.