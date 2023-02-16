Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC): A Technical Analysis

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.22 compared to its previous closing price of 60.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that Deal Nears to Allow Audit Inspection of U.S.-Listed Chinese Companies

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.52.

The public float for YUMC is 401.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YUMC on February 16, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has experienced a -1.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.59% rise in the past month, and a 12.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for YUMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.28% for YUMC stock, with a simple moving average of 19.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUMC

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to YUMC, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

YUMC Trading at 1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUMC fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.64. In addition, Yum China Holdings Inc. saw 8.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUMC starting from Huang Johnson, who sale 6,317 shares at the price of $55.00 back on Nov 15. After this action, Huang Johnson now owns 45,698 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc., valued at $347,435 using the latest closing price.

Yuen Aiken, the Chief People Officer of Yum China Holdings Inc., sale 2,298 shares at $52.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Yuen Aiken is holding 8,654 shares at $121,334 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUMC

Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 6.10 for asset returns.