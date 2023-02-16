Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF)’s stock price has increased by 4.84 compared to its previous closing price of 24.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for XPOF is $31.27, which is $5.08 above the current price. The public float for XPOF is 16.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XPOF on February 16, 2023 was 331.25K shares.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

XPOF’s stock has seen a 8.01% increase for the week, with a 3.83% rise in the past month and a 19.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.97% for Xponential Fitness Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.72% for XPOF stock, with a simple moving average of 35.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPOF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPOF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for XPOF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPOF in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $29 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPOF reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for XPOF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 15th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to XPOF, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

XPOF Trading at 7.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPOF rose by +8.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.86. In addition, Xponential Fitness Inc. saw 13.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPOF starting from Moen Megan, who sale 12,376 shares at the price of $25.92 back on Jan 09. After this action, Moen Megan now owns 24,159 shares of Xponential Fitness Inc., valued at $320,726 using the latest closing price.

Moen Megan, the EVP, Finance of Xponential Fitness Inc., sale 124 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Moen Megan is holding 36,535 shares at $3,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPOF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.47 for the present operating margin

+66.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xponential Fitness Inc. stands at +17.40. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with -7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.