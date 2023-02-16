Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.78 compared to its previous closing price of 43.18. however, the company has experienced a -2.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WPM is 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WPM is $51.10, which is $10.92 above the current price. The public float for WPM is 450.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WPM on February 16, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

The Volatility of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s (WPM) Stock: A -2.86% Ratio for the Week

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has seen a -2.86% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.77% decline in the past month and a 12.34% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for WPM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.98% for WPM stock, with a simple moving average of 13.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPM reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for WPM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to WPM, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

WPM Trading at 0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.55. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. saw 8.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.28 for the present operating margin

+54.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stands at +62.82. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 12.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.41.