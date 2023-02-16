NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI)’s stock price has increased by 58.41 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. However, the company has experienced a 66.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) is $1.15, which is $1.78 above the current market price. The public float for NEXI is 17.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. On February 16, 2023, NEXI’s average trading volume was 258.48K shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for NexImmune Inc.’s (NEXI) Stock

In the past week, NEXI stock has gone up by 66.67%, with a monthly gain of 77.95% and a quarterly surge of 42.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.44% for NexImmune Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 61.37% for NEXI stock, with a simple moving average of -37.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NEXI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEXI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on April 01st of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEXI reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for NEXI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 09th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to NEXI, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

NEXI Trading at 84.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.10%, as shares surge +86.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXI rose by +72.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4181. In addition, NexImmune Inc. saw 167.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEXI starting from BARER SOL J, who purchase 75,000 shares at the price of $0.48 back on Nov 17. After this action, BARER SOL J now owns 1,817,814 shares of NexImmune Inc., valued at $35,918 using the latest closing price.

BARER SOL J, the Director of NexImmune Inc., purchase 125,000 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that BARER SOL J is holding 1,742,814 shares at $60,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXI

Equity return is now at value -94.90, with -83.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.96.