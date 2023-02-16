Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM)’s stock price has increased by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 151.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/28/22 that North America’s Biggest Landfill Operator in Push to Turn More Trash Into Fuel

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.72.

The public float for WM is 407.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WM on February 16, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Waste Management Inc. (WM) has gone up by 0.85% for the week, with a -1.44% drop in the past month and a -3.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.69% for WM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.06% for WM stock, with a simple moving average of -4.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $165 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WM reach a price target of $183. The rating they have provided for WM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to WM, setting the target price at $171 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

WM Trading at -3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.30. In addition, Waste Management Inc. saw -3.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WM starting from Morris John J, who sale 200 shares at the price of $155.00 back on Feb 13. After this action, Morris John J now owns 110,665 shares of Waste Management Inc., valued at $31,000 using the latest closing price.

Rankin Devina A, the EVP & CFO of Waste Management Inc., sale 200 shares at $155.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Rankin Devina A is holding 64,317 shares at $31,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 7.40 for asset returns.