Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC)’s stock price has increased by 5.32 compared to its previous closing price of 185.58. However, the company has experienced a 5.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/25/21 that Virgin Galactic, Nike, FedEx, CarMax: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 42.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted for Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) by analysts is $208.48, which is $8.65 above the current market price. The public float for VMC is 132.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On February 16, 2023, the average trading volume of VMC was 639.25K shares.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

VMC’s stock has risen by 5.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.06% and a quarterly rise of 11.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for Vulcan Materials Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.43% for VMC stock, with a simple moving average of 16.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMC

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VMC reach a price target of $185, previously predicting the price at $180. The rating they have provided for VMC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to VMC, setting the target price at $191 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

VMC Trading at 8.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMC rose by +5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $182.69. In addition, Vulcan Materials Company saw 11.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMC starting from Clement David P, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $180.00 back on Dec 05. After this action, Clement David P now owns 1,970 shares of Vulcan Materials Company, valued at $360,000 using the latest closing price.

Clement David P, the Senior Vice President of Vulcan Materials Company, sale 3,377 shares at $165.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Clement David P is holding 3,970 shares at $557,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.21 for the present operating margin

+24.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vulcan Materials Company stands at +12.14. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.