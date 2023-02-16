Valvoline Inc. (VVV): A Technical Analysis

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV)’s stock price has increased by 1.48 compared to its previous closing price of 35.10. however, the company has experienced a 2.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Valvoline Inc. (VVV) is $39.57, which is $3.71 above the current market price. The public float for VVV is 171.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VVV on February 16, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Stock Sees a1.48 Increase

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) has seen a 2.80% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.68% gain in the past month and a 10.76% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for VVV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.50% for VVV stock, with a simple moving average of 15.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VVV stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VVV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VVV in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $39 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VVV reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for VVV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 12th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to VVV, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

VVV Trading at 5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVV rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.49. In addition, Valvoline Inc. saw 9.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVV starting from Matheys Heidi J., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Jan 27. After this action, Matheys Heidi J. now owns 37,159 shares of Valvoline Inc., valued at $108,000 using the latest closing price.

Ryan Michael S., the Chief Accounting Officer of Valvoline Inc., sale 900 shares at $32.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Ryan Michael S. is holding 8,258 shares at $29,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.74 for the present operating margin

+38.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valvoline Inc. stands at +8.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.