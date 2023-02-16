Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA)’s stock price has increased by 9.33 compared to its previous closing price of 1.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/21 that Vacation-Rental Manager Vacasa Aims to Add Homes After Public Listing

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.81x.

The public float for VCSA is 111.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.34% of that float. On February 16, 2023, the average trading volume of VCSA was 1.65M shares.

Vacasa Inc.’s (VCSA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, VCSA stock has gone down by -2.38%, with a monthly decline of -5.75% and a quarterly plunge of -14.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.25% for Vacasa Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.19% for VCSA stock, with a simple moving average of -45.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCSA

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCSA reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for VCSA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to VCSA, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

VCSA Trading at 12.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%, as shares surge +7.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCSA fell by -2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6655. In addition, Vacasa Inc. saw 30.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCSA starting from Breon Eric, who sale 289,673 shares at the price of $4.03 back on Sep 09. After this action, Breon Eric now owns 567,889 shares of Vacasa Inc., valued at $1,167,382 using the latest closing price.

Breon Eric, the Director of Vacasa Inc., sale 143,564 shares at $4.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Breon Eric is holding 857,562 shares at $581,434 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCSA

Equity return is now at value -230.30, with 24.40 for asset returns.