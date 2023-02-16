US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD)’s stock price has increased by 0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 36.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/18/22 that US Foods Activist Wants Control of the Board

The price-to-earnings ratio for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is above average at 43.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.48.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for USFD is 217.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of USFD on February 16, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Stock Records 8.49% Quarterly Movement

The stock of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has seen a -0.59% decrease in the past week, with a 0.08% gain in the past month, and a 8.49% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for USFD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.80% for USFD stock, with a simple moving average of 13.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USFD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for USFD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for USFD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $43 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USFD reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for USFD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to USFD, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

USFD Trading at 2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USFD fell by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.29. In addition, US Foods Holding Corp. saw 8.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USFD starting from Kvasnicka Jay, who sale 61,806 shares at the price of $38.05 back on Jan 31. After this action, Kvasnicka Jay now owns 55,905 shares of US Foods Holding Corp., valued at $2,351,499 using the latest closing price.

Guberman Steven, the EVP, Nationally Managed Bus. of US Foods Holding Corp., sale 15,759 shares at $38.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Guberman Steven is holding 107,161 shares at $598,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USFD

Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.