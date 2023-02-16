Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG)’s stock price has increased by 4.80 compared to its previous closing price of 1.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is $2.67, The public float for URG is 217.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of URG on February 16, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

URG stock saw an increase of 9.17% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.38% and a quarterly increase of -1.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.86% for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.72% for URG stock, with a simple moving average of 8.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URG stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for URG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URG in the upcoming period, according to FBR Capital is $1 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the previous year 2016.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URG reach a price target of $2.10. The rating they have provided for URG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 19th, 2015.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to URG, setting the target price at $2.52 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

URG Trading at 8.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares surge +11.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URG rose by +9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2580. In addition, Ur-Energy Inc. saw 13.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URG starting from Chang Robby Sai Kit, who sale 24,500 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Jan 30. After this action, Chang Robby Sai Kit now owns 63,366 shares of Ur-Energy Inc., valued at $31,367 using the latest closing price.

Chang Robby Sai Kit, the Director of Ur-Energy Inc., sale 175,500 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Chang Robby Sai Kit is holding 63,366 shares at $224,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104731.25 for the present operating margin

-71431.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ur-Energy Inc. stands at -143362.50. Equity return is now at value -17.70, with -10.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.81.