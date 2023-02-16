United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS)’s stock price has increased by 0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 186.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 01/31/23 that Stock Market News

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is above average at 14.14x. The 36-month beta value for UPS is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for UPS is $194.54, which is $6.95 above than the current price. The public float for UPS is 720.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume of UPS on February 16, 2023 was 2.99M shares.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Stock Observes 3.35% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has seen a 0.26% increase in the past week, with a 4.38% gain in the past month, and a 5.09% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for UPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.86% for UPS stock, with a simple moving average of 3.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPS reach a price target of $220, previously predicting the price at $197. The rating they have provided for UPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 29th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to UPS, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

UPS Trading at 3.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +5.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $183.93. In addition, United Parcel Service Inc. saw 7.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from Gutmann Kathleen M., who sale 55,574 shares at the price of $188.07 back on Feb 02. After this action, Gutmann Kathleen M. now owns 0 shares of United Parcel Service Inc., valued at $10,451,816 using the latest closing price.

Cesarone Nando, the President, US Operations of United Parcel Service Inc., sale 7,767 shares at $190.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Cesarone Nando is holding 17,533 shares at $1,475,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.05 for the present operating margin

+21.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Parcel Service Inc. stands at +11.51. Equity return is now at value 69.50, with 15.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.