Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR)’s stock price has increased by 1.38 compared to its previous closing price of 106.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.85% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/29/22 that 6 Utility Stocks for a Messy Market

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Entergy Corporation (ETR) by analysts is $122.00, which is $14.85 above the current market price. The public float for ETR is 202.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. On February 16, 2023, the average trading volume of ETR was 1.42M shares.

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Entergy Corporation’s (ETR) Stock

In the past week, ETR stock has gone up by 1.85%, with a monthly gain of 0.60% and a quarterly plunge of -0.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Entergy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.15% for ETR stock, with a simple moving average of -4.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ETR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ETR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $119 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETR reach a price target of $128, previously predicting the price at $134. The rating they have provided for ETR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ETR, setting the target price at $136 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

ETR Trading at -2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -0.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETR rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.39. In addition, Entergy Corporation saw -4.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETR starting from HERMAN ALEXIS M, who sale 190 shares at the price of $116.56 back on Sep 06. After this action, HERMAN ALEXIS M now owns 7,379 shares of Entergy Corporation, valued at $22,146 using the latest closing price.

HERMAN ALEXIS M, the Director of Entergy Corporation, sale 161 shares at $120.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that HERMAN ALEXIS M is holding 7,375 shares at $19,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.47 for the present operating margin

+23.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entergy Corporation stands at +9.56. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.